LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Halloween will look different this year, but fun can still be had at several drive-thru and safe, outdoor events throughout Southern California.
Door-to-door trick-or-treating has been deemed high risk by the CDC, along with trunk-or-treat events, and costume parties and haunted houses that are held indoors. That rules out many popular Southern California traditions like Knott’s Scary Farm, Six Flags’ Fright Fest and Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.
Purveyors of fright, however, are still determined to deliver the fun, even if it has to be to guests in their cars. Some drive-thru events include:
- “Urban Legends of Southern California” at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa
- The LA Haunted Hay Ride in San Dimas
- Nights of the Jack in Calabasas
Other events have been morphed into family-friendly outdoor festivals with plenty of pumpkins and fall-inspired food.
- Fall-O-Ween at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park
- Halloween at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge
- Fall Harvest at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark
- SeaWorld’s Spooktacular in San Diego
The Citadel Outlets is also hosting what they’re calling the “largest pumpkin in Los Angeles County” starting Sept. 30. “Big Jack” is 16 feet tall, 15 feet in diameter and weighs 1,500 pounds, and will be part of a display with oversized sunflowers, pumpkins, candy on trees and dozens of hay bales.
Halloween costumes are welcome at many of these events, which also require visitors to wear face coverings and to observe social distancing.