SAN DIMAS (CBSLA ) —One of Los Angeles’ spookiest events has shifted gears amid the coronavirus pandemic to bring Halloween to your car.
The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, usually held in Griffith Park, has announced a live drive-up experience that will be held at Bonelli Regional Park in San Dimas.
Attendees will drive-up drive down “a creepy stretch of road featuring some of the sets and scenic environments you’ve come to love at the hayride.”
The drive-up will be followed by a haunted show featuring “an original multimedia story” displayed on a 40-foot screen” along with sets and live characters from Midnight Falls.
This experience was designed to meet all local health and safety standards and state regulations, organizers said.
All staff will wear protective face coverings, even under their theatrical masks. Visitors are asked to follow local guidelines for mask requirements inside vehicles.
The event will take place on select nights from Sept. 25 through Nov. 1.
Tickets are “extremely limited” and available here.