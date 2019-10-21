69-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In San Pedro Boat FireFirefighters found a 69-year-old woman dead on a charred boat at the Port of Los Angeles in the early morning hours Monday.

11 minutes ago

Brian Presley On "The Great Alaskan Race" & Kurt RussellThe actor and director discusses his new movie and shares the advice from Russell that changed the way he went about making "The Great Alaskan Race."

23 minutes ago

Hot, Dry Conditions Keep Threat Of Fire Danger HighHot and dry conditions throughout the Southland this week have elevated the fire danger and the possibility of power shutoffs for some SoCal Edison customers.

1 hour ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Oct. 21)Windy conditions throughout the Southland Monday with an elevated fire danger through the rest of the week. A high of 90 for the beaches and 91 for the valleys.

2 hours ago

The Rundown (Oct. 21)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.

2 hours ago

Enough Fentanyl To Cause 4M Overdoses Seized In Single OC BustAs the opioid crisis continues to grow across the nation, authorities in Orange County reported last week that they seized 18 pounds of fentanyl with a street value of $1.25 million in a single bust. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Katherine McNamara On "Arrow" & "The Stand"The actor discusses her role on CW's hit show "Arrow" and explains what fans can expect from her in the new CBS show "The Stand."

3 hours ago

Hackers Cripple Sen Bernardino School District’s Computer SystemThe San Bernardino City Unified School District was hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend.

4 hours ago