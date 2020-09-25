SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — SeaWorld’s Spooktacular’s trick will be bringing back Halloween fun in a safe way, but the treat will be that admission will be free for kids 3 to 9.

SeaWorld kicks off its annual Halloween festivities on Oct. 2, and the party will be on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Nov. 1.

SeaWorld, which reopened in August after closing in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, has strict health and safety measures in place including face covering requirements, temperature screenings and physical distancing guidelines. For the Spooktacular, SeaWorld will also limit capacity and require tickets be reserved and purchased in advance.

Spooktacular festivities include an outdoor dance parties, a pumpkin scavenger hunt, and a Spooktacular Trail to the Candy Garden, where kids can take get their treats through a candy chute. Jack-o-lanterns will festoon SeaWorld’s Shark Encounter, and the park will have a new slate of fall-inspired menu items, including candy-corn cotton candy, pumpkin cheesecake, and fresh pumpkin ale.

The event just so happens to fall during October, when kids are free at several of San Diego’s biggest attractions. For the Spooktacular, one child age 3 to 9 is free with one full-paid adult through Nov. 1. Children under 3 are free. Annual Pass members and Fun Card holders also get free admission to the Spooktacular, but must make a reservation to visit.