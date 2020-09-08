LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE (CBSLA) — Weary of pandemic problems? A few events this fall might provide a welcome mental break for Southern Californians.

Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge will celebrate the pumpkin during the month of October, as a Halloween celebration that will be “less about frights and more about the joy of the season.”

Starting on Oct. 1, guests can take in pumpkin-themed displays in the most popular parts of Descanso Gardens in a physically distant, safe manner. One of the attractions will include a house made up entirely of pumpkins, a pumpkin arch, and scarecrows with pumpkin heads. Even the Japanese Garden will get the jack-o’-lantern treatment.

“We’re excited to be able to present ‘Halloween at Descanso’ – a unique way to savor one of our favorite holidays in a comfortable, relaxing atmosphere without fear of crowds,” Juliann Rooke, executive director of Descanso Gardens, said in a statement.

Children 14 and under are being invited to wear their costumes and masks, and the garden’s café, The Kitchen at Descanso, will be selling a variety of warm, fall-inspired drinks and soups and seasonal favorites like caramel corn and churros.

Visitors are required to purchase tickets in advance, and they range from $4 to $15. The week of Halloween, Descanso’s hours will be extended to 8 p.m. and children will receive a small treat bag. On Halloween night, extended hours will be reserved for Family Plus members.

For those who are seeking more thrilling Halloween events, drive-thru experiences are on the rise. The OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa will play host to “Urban Legends of Southern California,” while “Nights Of The Jack” at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas – normally a festival of Halloween lights and displays with live carving and food trucks — is retooling itself to be a drive-thru event.