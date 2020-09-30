MOORPARK (CBSLA) — Underwood Family Farms will welcome visitors back Thursday for its Fall Harvest.
The farm, at 3370 Sunset Valley Road in Moorpark, had to close most of its family-friendly attractions – including the Springtime Easter Festival — to the public for in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. But it will reopen Thursday for the Fall Harvest, which will continue through Halloween.
The Fall Harvest will include a more than 40-acre pumpkin patch, a hay pyramid, a country store, and wagon rides to and from the fields. The animal center — with a bonus of several baby goats born over the summer — will be reopened for viewing, and on weekends, roaming performers will entertain visitors at a distance. Visitors can also pick their own flowers, vegetables and fruit and take a ride through a corn trail.
Walk-in admissions may be limited to keep down the crowds, and reservations are strongly recommended for weekend tickets.
Weekend tickets are $15 each, and weekday tickets are $8. Discounted tickets are available for opening weekend, Halloween and for seniors, active-duty military, veterans and emergency first responders.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit Underwood Family Farms.