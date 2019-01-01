Latest Videos
Thieves Swipe Cash Register During Break-In At Sherman Oaks RestaurantPolice are searching for an unknown number of suspects who broke into a Sherman Oaks restaurant overnight Thursday and made off with a cash register.
CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (March 1)Jennifer Kim has your latest forecast.
CBSLA: The Rundown (March 1)The latest news, weather and sports with Peter Daut and Danielle Gersh.
United Airlines Breaks Ground On New Aircraft Maintenance Hangar At LAXThe $350 million project should be finished by late next year. Peter Daut reports.
Congestion Pricing Studies Will Also Look At Ride-Sharing ServicesThe Metro board is studying ways to cut down on congestion and encouraging people to carpool or use public transportation. Suzanne Marques reports.
Pets2Love: TigerTo adopt Tiger, call (805) 388-4341 and ask for ID# A547816.
Teen Shot, Killed In Pomona Street Identified; Suspect Remains At LargeA 15-year-old teen who was shot and killed earlier this week outside a Pomona apartment complex was identified Friday.