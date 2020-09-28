CITY OF COMMERCE (CBSLA) — A giant, steel pumpkin is getting ready to greet shoppers and their kids at the Citadel Outlets.

A 16-foot-tall, 1,500-pound steel installation that spans 15 feet in diameter will greet families at the outdoor outlet mall along the 5 Freeway in Commerce this Halloween season. The installation, known as “Big Jack,” will be surrounded with fall foliage, oversized sunflowers, pumpkins, dozens of hay bales and candy-bearing trees when it officially opened this week.

The outlet mall is also hosting a month-long scavenger hunt, where families can use a self-guided map to find all 12 characters on display and earn a special treat, mall officials said.

“Families will have a delightful time immersing themselves in Big Jack’s Halloween garden and we hope it will bring everyone lots of smiles,” Samara De La O, senior director of marketing of Citadel Outlets, said in a statement. “It’s the perfect setting for families to take memorable photos and have some fun in social-distance style this Halloween season.

The Citadel Outlets is known for its outsize displays and events. Last year, the mall brought in a 115-foot Christmas tree they said was the largest in the world, and the previous year it stayed open for 27 hours straight between Thanksgiving and Black Friday. However, this will be the outdoor outlet mall’s first turn at dressing up for Halloween.