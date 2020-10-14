LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LA Zoo is getting into the drive-in movie business, with three weekends of classic films kicking off this weekend.

The L.A. Zoo will host three themed weekends of movies, starting with this weekend’s “Animal Adventures.” Three films will be shown in the zoo’s parking lot, starting with a screening of “Dr. Doolittle” on Friday, “Zootopia” on Saturday, and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” on Sunday.

However, zoo officials say tickets to Saturday’s screening are already sold out, and Sunday’s film may not be appropriate for young children.

The second weekend will pay tribute to “The Brilliant Betty White,” the beloved, nonagenarian actress who is also one of the zoo’s most passionate supporters. White plays a role in each movie that will be shown that weekend – “The Proposal,” on Friday, Oct. 23; “The Lorax,” on Saturday, Oct. 24; and “Lake Placid,” on Sunday, Oct. 25.

LA Zoo’s final weekend of drive-in movies will fall on Halloween weekend. “Clue” will be shown on Thursday, Oct. 29; “Goosebumps” on Friday, Oct. 30; “The Addams Family” on Halloween night, and “Poltergeist” on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and each screening starts at 8 p.m.

Admission ranges from $40 to $140 per vehicle, depending on the weekend and the number of guests in each vehicle. Zoo members get a $5 discount that goes up to $15 on Halloween weekend.

Ticket sales will go toward supporting the conservation and education work of the Los Angeles Zoo.

The zoo says capacity is limited and they expect to sell out the screenings. Tickets are being sold online in advance on the LA Zoo’s website.