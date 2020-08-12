COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — The ongoing pandemic doesn’t have to take all the fun out of Halloween this year – one of the original creators and producers of Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor say they are putting on a drive-thru Halloween Haunt at OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

“Urban Legends of Southern California” will take thrill-seekers through the whispered folklore that has tortured and terrorized generations of Southern California, executive producer Mark Entner says.

The attraction, which starts Oct. 1 and lasts until Nov. 1, will be a 45-minute event with immersive scenes, coordinated lighting, sound effects, live performances and special effects. Vehicles will be staged in groups via timed ticketing, and once inside, visitors will be guided in groups through five “Experiential Zones” on an outlined course, Entner said.

Guests will be required stay in their vehicles at all times and wear masks if they choose to roll their windows down to fully enjoy the immersive experience. They will also be required to turn off their vehicles inside each show zone.

The entire event will be held outside in the open air.

Entner says his team, one of the original creators and producers of the Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor, felt they could provide an innovative and safe alternative for Southern Californians who enjoy Halloween.

“With the challenges of being able to safely host a traditional Halloween haunt during these unprecedented times, many of Southern California’s popular Halloween haunts unfortunately are canceling,” said Entner, referring to attractions like Knott’s Scary Farm and Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Early bird tickets start at $49.99 per vehicle for Wednesdays, $59.99 on Thursdays and Sundays, and $69.99 for Fridays and Saturdays. VIP tickets, group tickets for larger vehicles or six or more people, and season passes to all 24 nights are also available at UrbanLegendsHaunt.com.

