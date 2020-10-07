SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Halloween is still happening at the Santa Ana Zoo, which has started selling tickets to its annual Boo at the Zoo.

Changes are being made to make the event safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, including requiring timed tickets that must be purchased online and in advance. Tickets for Boo at the Zoo will not be sold at the gate, and sales will be stopped the night before each event or until capacity is reached.

Zoo officials say this year’s Boo at the Zoo will be a “merry not scary” event that will give families a safe, walk-through experience on a Halloween trail through the zoo during extended admission hours. Children are invited to wear costumes, and at the end of the trail, goody bags will be handed out to each child on the way out.

Boo at the Zoo will take place Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Limited timed and dated tickets are $15 per non-member, $10 per zoo member, and children under the age of 3 are free.

For more information about Boo at the Zoo, visit santaanazoo.org.