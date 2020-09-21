BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — Is it fall yet? Is it the Halloween season? Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park will celebrate them both with its new Fall-O-Ween, which starts Friday.
Knott’s Berry Farm remains closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but is still determined to celebrate the season with the family-friendly, outdoor food event.
Knott’s Taste of Fall-O-Ween will include a trip through the Camp Snoopy Trick-or-Treat Trail, where visitors can collect treats from multiple stations and take in spooky decorations in a safe and socially-distant way.
Fall-O-Ween will take place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting Friday, until Nov. 1. To get in, purchase a tasting card in advance at knotts.com, which will be date specific. Tasting cards range from $20 for children ages 3 to 11 to $35 for everyone over age 12. Sales of tasting cards are being limited to manage proper social distancing and may sell out.
Visitors are required to undergo temperature screenings at the security checkpoint at the main gate, and wear a facial covering when not sitting at a table or bench to eat.
For more information or to buy a tasting card, go to knotts.com.