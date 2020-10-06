LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Screamfest, the nation’s longest-running horror film festival, will be held as a series of drive-in movies this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20th annual Screamfest will kick off Tuesday a screening of “Books of Blood,” based on Clive Barker’s horror anthology Books Of Blood. The film, from director Brannon Braga and executive producer Seth MacFarlane, will be screened at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu.

The rest of the festival will take place at the Regency Plant Drive-In in Van Nuys for the next two weeks. There will be a Q&A with cinematographer Dean Cundey after special screenings of “Halloween” and “Halloween II” on Wednesday; and a 35th anniversary screening of “Friday the 13th: A New Beginning” on Thursday. On Oct. 14, screenings of Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers” and “Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers” will be followed with a Q&A with director Jack Bender, star Breeda Wool and other members of the cast.

The rest of the festival will include premieres of “Thirst,” the first-ever Icelandic gay splatter vampire film; “Sanzaru,” a ghost story from filmmaker Xia Magnus; and a twist on the classic Frankenstein tale called “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die.”

Tickets are $20 for each driver, and $15 for every additional passenger, and can be purchased at screamfestla.com.