Comments
CALABASAS (CBSLA) — The traditional Halloween walk-through event, “Nights of the Jack,” will be drive-thru, contactless experience this year to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Visitors are being invited to drive through the Halloween display of lights and thousands of pumpkins galore at King Gillette Ranch, starting Thursday. The drive-thru experience will run through Nov. 1.
RELATED: Drive-Thru, Outdoor Halloween And Fall Events In Southern California
King Gillette Ranch is at 26800 Mulholland Highway in Calabasas. Tickets for the drive-thru experience are $69 per vehicle and will be for a set time and date.
To buy tickets, go to nightsofthejack.com.