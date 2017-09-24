Burglars Hit Artist Jason Derulo’s Tarzana Home

TARZANA (CBSLA) – Burglars broke into the Tarzana home of musician Jason Derulo last week, stealing jewelry and cash.
Los Angeles police confirm that the break-in occurred in the 5000 block of Vanalden Avenue Friday afternoon, Los Angeles police confirmed to CBS2.
An unknown amount of jewelry and cash was taken, police said. There were no reported injuries.
The burglary was first reported by TMZ.
No suspects have been arrested. LAPD Detectives are investigating. There was no word on how the suspects got in.
Derulo is the latest victim of a slew of celebrity home break-ins in the Los Angeles area since January.
Victims include Ronda Rousey, David Spade, Drake, Scott Disick, Rakim Mayers, Alanis Morissette, Dodger Yasiel Puig, Fabio, Amber Rose, Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Derek Fisher, Emmy Rossum and Jaime Pressley.
