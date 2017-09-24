Burglars Hit Artist Jason Derulo’s Tarzana Home

Filed Under: Celebrity Burglary, Jason Derulo, Tarzana

TARZANA (CBSLA) – Burglars broke into the Tarzana home of musician Jason Derulo last week, stealing jewelry and cash.

Los Angeles police confirm that the break-in occurred in the 5000 block of Vanalden Avenue Friday afternoon, Los Angeles police confirmed to CBS2.

An unknown amount of jewelry and cash was taken, police said. There were no reported injuries.

The burglary was first reported by TMZ.

No suspects have been arrested. LAPD Detectives are investigating. There was no word on how the suspects got in.

Derulo is the latest victim of a slew of celebrity home break-ins in the Los Angeles area since January.

Victims include Ronda Rousey, David Spade, DrakeScott DisickRakim MayersAlanis MorissetteDodger Yasiel Puig, Fabio, Amber Rose, Nicki Minaj, Kendall JennerDerek FisherEmmy Rossum and Jaime Pressley.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch