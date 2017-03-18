Police Confirm Burglary Occurs At Sherman Oaks Home Neighbors Say Belongs To Actress Jaime Pressly

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) — Police have confirmed that a burglary occurred at a Sherman Oaks home neighbors said belongs to Jaime Pressly. She stars on CBS’ hit sitcom “Mom.”
The break-in happened around 10:30 p.m Friday on Greenleaf Street, where officers were seen outside the house.
Some items were taken but the victim was not home, police said. TMZ reported that the burglars came in through a window and stole jewelry and a laptop.
The Steins, who live across the street, said they were naturally concerned. “It’s very frightening. We have actually no serious protection here other than a police call,” Oscar Stein said.
Friday’s crime is the latest in a string of recent celebrity-home break-ins.
On Thursday, model and reality star Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home was burglarized.
On Wednesday, retired pro athlete Lavar Ball’s home in Chino Hills was also targeted. Two men were caught on camera breaking in.
Late last month, four other celebrity homes were hit, including the Sherman Oaks Mansion belonging to Dodgers’ star Yasiel Puig. It’s located on Greenleaf Street as well.
On Feb. 18, thieves also broke into the Tarzana home of Laker’s Nick Young. They took off with $500,000 in cash and jewelry.
Singers Nicki Minaj and Alanis Morissette are victims of home burglaries as well.
The LAPD said it has formed a special task force to look into the series of burglaries, but do not know if the crimes are connected.