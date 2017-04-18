Police: Woman Breaks Into Drake’s Hidden Hills Home, Grabs Some Drinks

April 18, 2017 6:46 PM
VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) – A 24-year-old South Carolina woman accused of getting into Drake’s Hidden Hills home and helping herself to some of the rapper’s beverages is due in a Van Nuys courtroom Wednesday on a residential burglary charge.

Mesha Collins was arrested about 10:30 a.m. on April 3, according to Sgt. Matthew Dunn of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu-Lost Hills Station.

How she got inside is unknown, according to Dunn, who said there was no sign of forced entry.

Drake was not home at the time, and Collins, when confronted by a property manager, said she had received permission to be there, Dunn said.

“Obviously, she did not,” the sergeant said.

While inside the home, Collins helped herself to a Fiji bottled water, a Pepsi and a Sprite, Dunn said.

Deputies arrived, questioned her and placed her under arrest and she was subsequently charged with residential burglary, he said.

Collins was being held at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to sheriff’s inmate records.

