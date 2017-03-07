Burglars Steal $170K In Jewelry From Yasiel Puig’s Sherman Oaks Home

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig appears to be the latest celebrity jewelry theft victim after police said they were investigating a heist of about $170,000 in valuables from his Sherman Oaks home.
The crime happened some time during the week of Feb. 27 in the 15000 block of Greenleaf Street, according to Los Angeles police.
The burglary, which included three “high-end Rolex watches,” happened while Puig was in Arizona with the Dodgers for spring training, according to TMZ, which also said the Dodgers star had asked a relative to stay in the home during his absence.
The burglars apparently struck while Puig’s relative was not in the home.
Since the beginning of the year, a spate of burglaries at celebrity homes have been reported, involving hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and valuables.
In February, burglars got away with $2 million in jewelry from singer Alanis Morrisette‘s Brentwood home. Sometime between November and January, burglars got away with $175,000 in jewelry from Nicki Minaj‘s home in the Hollywood Hills.
Over the hill, former Los Angeles Laker star Derek Fisher’s home in Tarzana was burglarized, with $300,000 in jewelry — allegedly including five of his NBA championship rings — taken.
Police have not said whether the heists are connected or the work of the same crew.
