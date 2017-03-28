Burglars Hit Emmy Rossum’s Beverly Glen Home, Get Away With $150K In Jewelry

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Add Actress Emmy Rossum to the growing number of celebrities whose homes have been struck by burglars.

Burglars got into the “Shameless” star’s home in the Beverly Glen area sometime between Wednesday and Friday of last week and got away with about $150,000 in jewelry and other valuables. The home in the 9700 block of San Circle was evidently targeted for its two safes, according to Los Angeles police.

According to TMZ, the 30-year-old actress was in New York City “when the housekeeper showed up on Wednesday,” and noticed nothing amiss. When the housekeeper returned on Friday, it was to a crime scene.

“The housekeeper noticed the power was off and a glass pane on a back door was smashed,” TMZ reported.

Thank you to the LAPD. I fully support the police efforts and dedication. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 28, 2017

Several celebrity-owned homes have been hit by burglars since late last year. The LAPD assembled a task force to address an uptick in “knock-knock burglaries” that may be targeting homes in affluent areas in the West LA and San Fernando Valley areas.

Celebrities who have had homes burglarized so far include model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home; former Lakers star Derek Fisher’s residence in Tarzana; the Sherman Oaks homes of actress Jaime Pressly and Dodgers star Yasiel Puig; and the Brentwood home of singer Alanis Morissette.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)