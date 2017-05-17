Gun Held To Rapper’s Sister’s Head In Beverly Grove Home Invasion

BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA.com) — Police are investigating a home invasion robbery at the Beverly Grove residence of rapper A$AP Rocky, whose sister was threatened with a gun to the head.
The robbery was reported at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, at a home near the intersection of Beverly and Flores – the home of Rakim Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky, a rapper and model rumored to be dating Kardashian sister Kendall Jenner.
Police say the rapper’s sister was coming out of the home when three men approached. One of the men pulled out a gun and held it to her head, forcing her inside. They tried to force her to open the safe, but she didn’t know the code, according to police. The robbers attempted to take the safe with them, but left it on the sidewalk.
The robbers got away with $1.5 million worth of jewelry and other times, police said.
The rapper’s sister, who was not identified, was not physically hurt, but was shaken by the ordeal.
A$AP Rocky is the latest celebrity to be targeted by burglars and robbers across the city. Kendall Jenner herself has been victimized, along with Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, former Los Angeles Laker Derek Fisher and singer Alanis Morisette.