Report: $2M In Jewelry Stolen From Alanis Morissette’s Home

February 14, 2017 9:14 AM
BRENTWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Burglars reportedly made off with about $2 million in jewelry from singer Alanis Morissette’s Brentwood home.

The singer was not at home when the break-in happened last Thursday, according to TMZ. Los Angeles police could not immediately confirm the report.

The break-in at Morissette’s home is the latest jewelry theft reported at a celebrity’s home over the past three weeks.

Police say about $175,000 in jewelry and other valuables were stolen from singer Nicki Minaj’s home in the Hollywood Hills sometime between Nov. 24 and Jan. 24, while $300,000 worth of jewelry – including five NBA championship rings, according to reports – was taken from former Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher’s Tarzana’s home.

No arrests have been made in any of the thefts.

