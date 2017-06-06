Police Investigating Burglary At Beverly Hills Home Of David Spade

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Police were investigating a burglary at the Beverly Hills home of actor David Spade in what appeared to be the latest in a string of Southland celebrity burglaries.
Police responded late last week to a burglary in the 1100 block of Wallace Ridge, but would not immediately confirm the “Just Shoot Me” and “Rules of Engagement” actor was the target.
Spade’s manager later confirmed with CBS2 the burglary did occur at Spade’s house.
According to TMZ, burglars stole a safe from Spade’s home last weekend and made a off with about $80,000 in cash and jewelry.
The burglars managed to disable a security system at the 52-year-old actor’s home and were able to nab a wedding band that belonged to Spade’s mom, TMZ reported.
Best known for his stint on “Saturday Night Live”, Spade is the latest celebrity to be targeted by thieves in recent months. Break-ins have been reported at the homes of celebrities such as Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj, Emmy Rossum, Jaime Pressly, Yasiel Puig and Derek Fisher.