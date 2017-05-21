Reality TV Star Latest Celebrity Allegedly Victim Of Home Burglary

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Scott Disick, who appears on “Keeping up With the Kardashians” as Kourtney’s sometimes-estranged boyfriend and father of her three children, is the latest celebrity to report a break-in at their home.

KCAL 9’s Brittney Hopper spoke to Disick neighbors who wondered how all of this happened in their exclusive, gated community of Hidden Hills.

In fact, one neighbor told her it sounded like an inside job.

Disick wasn’t home during the burglary. Could it be happening because the reality stars are so open about their schedules and travel plans?

“I think that all of these people are profiled because they are big names and they’re celebs and with all Google maps and everything they are easy to find,” said one neighbor who chose not to give his name.

The neighbor lives near Disick in the same gated community. He says this is happening too often nowadays even behind the gates and that’s why he says he thinks this was an inside job.

Deputies say a sliding glass door appeared to have been forced open. They responded to a burglary alarm at the home just after 1:20 Sunday morning.

“There is so much security in here and it’s a very difficult place to get into so they are obviously getting in somehow and we’ve got to get to the bottom of it. It’s not the first time that it’s happened here,” the neighbor said.

The Disick robbery is just the latest that has hit celebrities in Los Angeles since January. The others include singer Alanis Morissette, Dodger Yasiel Puig, Fabio, Amber Rose and Nicki Minaj, among others.

In many of the crimes, cash and jewelry worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, or more, has been stolen.

Late Wednesday evening, rapper A$AP Rocky allegedly had more than a $1 million in cash and jewelry stolen from his home. To make this even more “all in the family,” the rapper is said to be dating Kourtney’s half-sister, Kendall Jenner.

Deputies have not said what was taken from inside Disick’s home or announced a monetary value.