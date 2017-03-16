Burglars Hit Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills Home

March 16, 2017 5:12 AM
Filed Under: Burglary, Kendall Jenner

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Detectives Thursday searched for burglars who targeted Kendall Jenner’s home in Hollywood Hills.

According to TMZ, Jenner reported the burglary just after 1 a.m. when she realized that some of her jewelry, worth $200,000, was missing from her bedroom.

The reality TV star left her home around noon on Wednesday and returned just before 8 p.m., police said.

According to detectives, there were no signs of forced entry at the residence.

No suspect descriptions have been provided at this time.

The homes of several other celebrities — Derek Fisher, Alanis Morissette, Nick Young, Nicki Minaj and Yasiel Puig — have been targeted this year.

It remains unclear if the same burglars are involved in each crime.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia