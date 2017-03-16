Burglars Hit Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills Home

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Detectives Thursday searched for burglars who targeted Kendall Jenner’s home in Hollywood Hills.
According to TMZ, Jenner reported the burglary just after 1 a.m. when she realized that some of her jewelry, worth $200,000, was missing from her bedroom.
The reality TV star left her home around noon on Wednesday and returned just before 8 p.m., police said.
According to detectives, there were no signs of forced entry at the residence.
No suspect descriptions have been provided at this time.
The homes of several other celebrities — Derek Fisher, Alanis Morissette, Nick Young, Nicki Minaj and Yasiel Puig — have been targeted this year.
It remains unclear if the same burglars are involved in each crime.