Buena High Students React With Outrage After Racist Posts Appear On Social Media"It was very, very wrong what they did," said Thomas Harvey.
11 Animals Linked To Accused Fake Rescue Group Dead, Police SayThe Seal Beach woman who runs the group faces multiple felony charges.
Police: Woman Brandishing Knife In Long Beach Shot, Killed By OfficersA homeless woman named Valerie Simpson told CBS2 that she was standing outside the restaurant eating when the suspect approached her with a knife.
Renowned Calif. Historian Kevin Starr Dies At 76The former state librarian was a professor at USC and author of numerous books.
Hundreds Rally In Exposition Park To Support ObamacareCancer survivor Steven Martin trembled and wept when he met Sen. Kamala Harris.
2 Killed In Motorcycle Collision In South LAThe two victims were riding the motorcycle when it collided with a vehicle.

Pistons Hand Lakers 4th Straight LossThe Pistons beat the Lakers at Staples for the first time since 2008.
Carter Gets OT Winner As Kings Surge Past Jets Jeff Carter scored his 23rd goal of the season at 1:36 of overtime and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for their fifth victory in seven games, 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.
Bernier Gets Shutout, Ducks Beat Coyotes 3-0Hampus Lindholm, Nick Ritchie and Ryan Kesler scored, and Jonathan Bernier earned his first shutout of the season in the Anaheim Ducks' 3-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.
No. 4 UCLA Holds On For Narrow 83-82 Win At UtahLorenzo Ball had 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds, helping No. 4 UCLA edge Utah 83-82 on Saturday.

Best Gift Shops On The WestsideWhen it comes to giving gifts, you could put on your thinking cap, seek out a unique gift shop on the West side, and find something nobody else has even considered.
Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles - January 16Get fired up for a week of good eats, good drinks, and good comedy. It’s also a week to be inspired and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Best Paintball Arenas Near Los AngelesIf you love suiting up with friends or against strangers and having some good old fashion fun by paintballing, check out these spots.
Guide To Los Angeles' Kidspace Children's MuseumKidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena is an interactive kingdom of enchantment for growing kids and their families. Experience the great activities here.

Best Stores In Orange County For Second-Hand Baby GearKeep costs down while keeping quality up, consider these five stores which are the best in Orange County for second-hand gear aimed at the tiniest members of your family.
Orange County’s Most Expensive Places For BrunchNothing signals the weekend more than a nice brunch with family or friends. Orange County offers a myriad of great and lavish options to dine on as you wake up on the weekend.
Best Brunch Restaurants In Orange CountySome of the best brunches in the OC offer reasonably priced all-you-can-eat buffets, bottomless mimosas, Bloody Mary carts and deals for families with children.
Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Orange County – January 13The weekend is in sight and the anticipation of a little recreation starts to become more and more of a reality. Take part in these great activities throughout Orange County.

10 Most Viewed CBS2 Investigations By David Goldstein In 2016
Developer Ordered To Inform Residents Of Downtown LA Building's Fire Code ViolationsInspectors said the space, which houses artists' lofts and offices, had been converted from industrial space into apartments “without the required permits and approvals.”
Downtown Los Angeles Artists' Lofts Cited For Dozens Of Fire Safety Code ViolationsA downtown Los Angeles building that houses artists' lofts and offices has been cited for more than three dozen fire safety code violations.

