More Than 1 Million Women (And Their Supporters) March Around The World To Challenge Trump Agenda"We want a leader, not a creepy tweeter," some marchers chanted in Washington. Others: "Welcome to your first day, we will not go away!"
Protesters Pour Into Downtown LA For Women's MarchPolice reported "hundreds of thousands" of people attended the protest.
Obama Hits Golf Course Near Palm Desert In First Day Out Of OfficeThe former commander in chief headed to Porcupine Creek, owned by Oracle founder Larry Ellison.
Fire Engulfs Hollywood Hills HomeIt took 75 firefighters to extinguish the blaze at the hillside home.
Twist On A Classic: McDonald’s Introduces 2 New Big MacsThe Grand Mac is a one-third pounder with two beef patties.
8 Displaced In Garden Grove Apartment FireThe fire caused $155,000 worth of damage.

No. 14 Arizona Upsets No. 3 UCLA, 96-85 Kobi Simmons scored 20 points and No. 14 Arizona's defense contained UCLA's top-rated offense in the Pac-12, beating the third-ranked Bruins 96-85 on Saturday to stay undefeated in conference play.
Williams, Young Lead Lakers To 108-96 Victory Over PacersThe Lakers even did it without D'Angelo Russell, who left after slipping on their second possession of the game, mildly spraining a ligament in his right knee and straining his right calf.
Dodgers Week-Long Love LA Community Tour Starts MondayThis tour-- a week of community outreach and fan appreciation -- represents the team's 14th annual event.
Keidel: NFL Championships All About OffenseThis year's NFL Championship round is fueled by pyrotechnic passing and overall offense. What teams will move on to the Super Bowl?

5 Valentine's Day Activities for Singles
Best Cheese Shops in Los AngelesWhipped, creamy, cubed, melted or fried, one thing is for sure, LA has the best cheese shops.
Best Activities To Do This Weekend In L.A. - January 20Based on the amount of recreational options happening in Los Angeles, your days away from the office this weekend will be stacked with cool things to see and do.
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!

Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Orange County - January 20This weekend brings fun activities ranging from the return of the Main St. Electrical Parade at Disneyland to Supercross and much more!
Best Cheese Shops In Orange CountyCheese is more than something you put on sandwiches or mix into pasta. Cheese is a food to be savored, particularly with a wine or a beer.
Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange County - January 16This week brings a flurry of interesting activities, from the popular Newport Beach Restaurant Week to workshops that will teach attendees how to brew kombucha or grow sweat peas.
Where To Eat At During Newport Beach Restaurant Week 2017With more than 60 Newport Beach based restaurants participating, Newport Beach Restaurant Week will run from January 16 to January 29 and will celebrate the local culinary scene for nearly two weeks.

10 Most Viewed CBS2 Investigations By David Goldstein In 2016
Developer Ordered To Inform Residents Of Downtown LA Building's Fire Code ViolationsInspectors said the space, which houses artists' lofts and offices, had been converted from industrial space into apartments “without the required permits and approvals.”
Downtown Los Angeles Artists' Lofts Cited For Dozens Of Fire Safety Code ViolationsA downtown Los Angeles building that houses artists' lofts and offices has been cited for more than three dozen fire safety code violations.

