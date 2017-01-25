Latest LA News

LA City Leaders Will Not Go After Undocumented ImmigrantsThe first public meeting of the L.A. City Council's Committee on Immigrant Affairs started with speaker after speaker and the message was the same Wednesday night.
Grieving Mother Vows Support For Wall: ‘Give Me A Shovel’Her son was shot and killed by an undocumented immigrant in 2002.
Missing Woman Found Wandering While Dazed And ConfusedLauren Stacy was found disheveled and disoriented near J Street and the 14 Freeway by LAPD investigators who were on their way to the search area.
Storm Damage Shuts Highway 74 In Orange CountyThe Ortega Highway is closed between Lake Elsinore and San Juan Capistrano.
Corona Police Arrest Man They Accuse Of Grabbing Women's ButtocksThe suspect has been officially identified as Evan David Dorsey, a 25-year-old resident of the Temescal Valley area of unincorporated Riverside County.
CHP Chases Reckless Driving Suspect With Wild Unexpected EndingAccording to the CHP, the suspect was involved in an accident on the Angeles Crest Highway.

Lakers Swoon Continues In Loss To BlazersThe Lakers were coming off a 122-73 loss at Dallas, the most lopsided loss in franchise history.
USC Upsets No. 8 UCLA 84-76 Behind 14 3-PointersShaqquan Aaron scored a career-high 23 points, and Southern California matched its season best with 14 3-pointers in an 84-76 upset of No. 8 UCLA on Wednesday night.
Draisaitl, Talbot Lead Surging Oilers In 4-0 Rout Of DucksJohn Gibson stopped 19 shots for the Ducks, who stumbled into the All-Star break with their first shutout loss in 35 games since Nov. 12.
Warriors: Jerry West Doing Well After Brief Hospital VisitThe Golden State Warriors say Hall of Famer and team executive board member Jerry West is doing well after a brief hospital visit following a fall.

Best Valentine's Day Activities In Los AngelesA bouquet of flowers may not be enough to win your Valentine’s heart - not when there are so many great activities to make Valentine’s Day special in LA!
Best Banh Mi Vietnamese Sandwiches In Los AngelesWith a baguette sliced in half, the sandwich has meat, jalapeños, cilantro, cucumber, carrots and daikon. If it sounds delicious, well, it’s because it is.
Where To Get Valentine's Day Flowers In Los AngelesIf you're looking to express your true feelings with beautiful flowers, shop these best picks for flower local shops that will help you find the best options for you!
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!

Best Jewish Delis In Orange CountyFrom corned beef and pastrami sandwiches to kosher foods and matzah ball soup, we've rounded up the best of the best when it comes to these deli's around OC.
Top Places For Valentine's Day Gifts For Him In Orange CountyLet's face it, most guys aren't interested in the same Valentine's Day gifts as women. Chocolates, flowers and romantic dinners are nice, but if you really want to surprise your guy this year, take a look at these gifts.
Best Florists For Valentine's Day Flowers In Orange CountyThis Valentine's Day, get your loved one a floral arrangement they'll always remember with these best florists for Valentine's Day flowers in OC.
Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange CountyFollowing the yearly post-holiday slump, Orange County is officially bustling with activity. Around every corner are events to take part in.

10 Most Viewed CBS2 Investigations By David Goldstein In 2016
Developer Ordered To Inform Residents Of Downtown LA Building's Fire Code ViolationsInspectors said the space, which houses artists' lofts and offices, had been converted from industrial space into apartments “without the required permits and approvals.”
Downtown Los Angeles Artists' Lofts Cited For Dozens Of Fire Safety Code ViolationsA downtown Los Angeles building that houses artists' lofts and offices has been cited for more than three dozen fire safety code violations.

