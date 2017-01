Best Spots For East Coast Eats In Los AngelesEat like an East Coaster in the heart of LA with these top eateries.

Where To Eat, Shop, Play And Drink In Sherman OaksFrom shopping, eating, activities, bars and much more, there is something to do for just about anyone.

Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles - January 9It’s a week of returning favorites, as the LA Art Show, dineL.A., and Cirque du Soleil’s most recent spectacular come back to Los Angeles.

Best Rainy Day Activities In Los AngelesIf you can't think of the ideal activity on these rare days, consider the following that should do the trick and then some.