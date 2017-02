Sex Offender Sentenced To Death For Killing 4 Orange County Women"I am sorry for everything. But those are hallow words compared to what those women went through," Steven Gordon says.

Man Sentenced To 50 Years For Killing Ex-Girlfriend After Playing Guns N' Roses Song About MurderThe victim sent text messages stating Wilhelm was drinking alcohol, loudly playing and singing along to a song with the lyrics, "I used to love her, but I had to kill her."

50 Loose Dogs Impounded In Riverside CountyFifty dogs have been impounded in a pair of sweeps in Riverside County’s North Shore, where animal control officials say dogs on the loose have been an ongoing public safety concern.

Police Investigate Theft Of $175K In Jewelry From Nicki Minaj's HomeAbout $175,000 in jewelry and other valuables were stolen from singer Nicki Minaj’s home in the Hollywood Hills, police said.

Crooks Target Tools In White Vans Used By TradesmenLos Angeles police are warning tradesmen and handymen about an outbreak of thefts of white vans by crooks bent on stealing the tools inside.

Women Wear Red To Raise Awareness About Heart DiseaseWondering why everyone is wearing red? It’s because Friday is the 15th annual National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about heart disease being the leading killer of women.