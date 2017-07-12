Police Respond To Trespasser At Demi Lovato’s Hollywood Hills home

July 12, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: Celebrity Break-In, Celebrity Break-ins, Demi Lovato, Hollywood Hills

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Someone trespassed on the Hollywood Hills property of singer Demi Lovato overnight, police reported Wednesday.

A person who works at the property in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive reported that a person had trespassed late Tuesday night, Los Angeles Police Officer Liliana Preciado said.

Lovato was not home at the time, but was performing in Boston.

“The homeowner was not present,” Preciado said.

No arrests were made. The incident was first reported by TMZ.

It’s the latest incident in a string of burglaries and break-ins this year targeting celebrities in the L.A. area. Victims include Ronda RouseyDrakeScott DisickRakim MayersAlanis MorissetteDodger Yasiel Puig, Fabio, Amber Rose, David Spade, Nicki Minaj, Kendall JennerDerek FisherEmmy Rossum and Jaime Pressley, .

There was no indication that this latest incident was related to any of the earlier ones.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch