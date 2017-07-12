Police Respond To Trespasser At Demi Lovato’s Hollywood Hills home

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Someone trespassed on the Hollywood Hills property of singer Demi Lovato overnight, police reported Wednesday.
A person who works at the property in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive reported that a person had trespassed late Tuesday night, Los Angeles Police Officer Liliana Preciado said.
Lovato was not home at the time, but was performing in Boston.
“The homeowner was not present,” Preciado said.
No arrests were made. The incident was first reported by TMZ.
It’s the latest incident in a string of burglaries and break-ins this year targeting celebrities in the L.A. area. Victims include Ronda Rousey, Drake, Scott Disick, Rakim Mayers, Alanis Morissette, Dodger Yasiel Puig, Fabio, Amber Rose, David Spade, Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Derek Fisher, Emmy Rossum and Jaime Pressley, .
There was no indication that this latest incident was related to any of the earlier ones.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)
One Comment