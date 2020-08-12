CLAREMONT (CBSLA) – Following in the footsteps of several other Southland communities, the cities of Claremont and Compton have implemented fines for those who do not wear face coverings in public.

The Claremont City Council Tuesday night approved an emergency ordinance to issue $100 fines to anyone refusing to wear a mask, with up to $500 fines for multiple offenses.

Under the ordinance, people will be given a warning and offered a mask before being issued the citation.

Claremont Police Department aides and reserve officers, along with city park rangers and some city employees will be tasked with enforcing the order.

Meanwhile, the city of Compton also issued an emergency order Wednesday imposing fines for anyone not wearing a face covering outside their home. The first violation will come with a warning, but a second violation will carry a steep $500 fine, a third violation will come with a $750 fine and a fourth violation will mean a $1,000 fine.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies will be asked to help enforce the order.

Several other cities in Los Angeles and Orange counties have also established similar fines, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Duarte, Glendale, West Hollywood, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, Costa Mesa and Beverly Hills.

L.A. City Councilmember Paul Koretz filed a motion last week proposing a $100 fine for those who refuse to wear face coverings while out in public in the city of L.A.

Through Wednesday, L.A. County has recorded 211,808 coronavirus cases and 5,057 deaths from the disease.