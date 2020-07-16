MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) – Manhattan Beach became latest Los Angeles County city that will begin fining people not wearing masks in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

By a 4-1 vote, the Manhattan Beach City Council approved an emergency order under which those not wearing masks can receive a $100 citation. The fine will increase with each additional offense.

“It’s great to educate…we started on the right path, but they’re not following along, and this has to get their attention,” Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery said during Tuesday night’s meeting. “And I guarantee you, you go to their pocket book, they will pay attention to us and realize we’re serious about it. We’re following West Hollywood, we’re following Santa Monica, we’re doing the right thing and go after them. People at the beach, people on our Strand, our parks, our green belt, we’re gonna see you, and if we see you, citation, the warning days are over.”

The only council member to vote against the measure was Mayor Pro Tem Suzanne Hadley

“I would be yes for enforcement, but I think $100 is too much,” Hadley said.

Earlier this month, the cities of both West Hollywood and Santa Monica announced they would give out citations for people not wearing masks. In West Hollywood, a first-time violation comes with a $250 fine, with a $1,000 fine for a second offense.

In Santa Monica there is a $100 fine for a first violation, $250 for a second violation and $500 for a third violation.

Back in April, Beverly Hills announced that anyone not wearing a mask could be hit with a fine of up to $1,000.

It’s unclear how many citations have been given out in each city.