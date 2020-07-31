HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) – With sizzling temperatures expected across the region this weekend, thousands of people will be hitting the beaches, and those without masks could be in for hefty fines.

The Hermosa Beach City Council Tuesday night approved an ordinance requiring face masks to be worn downtown, on the Strand, on the Greenbelt, at all city parks and on the beach when not in the water.

A violation will result in a $100 citation for a first offense, $200 for a second and $500 for a third. There were large digital signs posted along the Strand warning people about the new requirement. Hermosa Beach police and other city staff will be out enforcing the new ordinance this weekend.

“All activity on the Strand is covered by the mask requirement,” Mayor Pro-Tem Justin Massey told CBSLA Thursday. “So, our understanding is that the masks that are available now allow for athletic activity. So, regardless of the activity that you’re doing, if you’re in any of these high-traffic areas, a mask is required.”

There are some exceptions for children under age 2, when people are eating or drinking, and for those with medical conditions.

Earlier this month, neighboring Manhattan Beach announced it would begin fining people $100 for not wearing masks.

Several other cities in Los Angeles and Orange counties have also established similar fines, including Duarte, Glendale, West Hollywood, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, Costa Mesa and Beverly Hills.

A violation in Glendale comes with the steepest penalty at $400 for a first-time offense.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, L.A. City Councilmember Paul Koretz introduced a motion proposing a $100 fine for those who refuse to wear face coverings while out in public in the city of L.A.

Through Thursday, L.A. County has reported 185,872 coronavirus cases and 4,552 deaths from the disease.