LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Health Tuesday reported 1,440 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 63 additional virus-related deaths, bringing countywide totals to 211,808 cases and 5,057 deaths.

“L.A. County has hit a tragic milestone today — more than 5,000 of our friends, family, neighbors and co-workers have died because of COVID-19,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “This is heartbreaking and reminds us of the human toll of this pandemic. Our hearts go out to the many families that have lost a love one to this pandemic.”

Of the 63 newly reported deaths, 31 were over the age of 80, 16 were between the ages of 65 and 79, 13 were between the ages of 50 and 64 and one person was between the ages of 18 and 29.

“One of the deaths we are reporting today is of a young adult under the age of 29,” Ferrer said. “This is a reminder that the risk for all of us is real and that no matter how young you are, this virus can be deadly. We must continue to adopt practices that slow the spread of this virus; this allows us to prevent these untimely deaths.”

Health officials said Tuesday’s case number was missing lab reports from one of the larger labs, contributing to the lower number of new cases. The number also does not reflect the backlog caused by problems in the state’s reporting system, which are expected to be reconciled last this week.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,524 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 32% being treated in the intensive care unit.

With testing results available for more than 1.96 million people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 10%.

Due to issues with the state’s reporting system, those who have tested positive were asked to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a public health specialist who can provide information about services and support.