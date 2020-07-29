DUARTE (CBSLA) — Duarte is the latest city to institute fines for not wearing a mask, even as nearby Pasadena struggles to get its residents to cooperate with the state-wide mandate at some of its most popular landmarks.

The Duarte City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night that introduced a fine of $100 for the first offense of not wearing a mask. The fines go up to $200 for a second offense, and $500 for every subsequent violation within a year from the initial offense.

Face coverings are required in California where a distance of six feet from other people cannot be maintained. Children under 2 and anyone with a medical impairment or disability are exempt, and they can be taken off while eating or drinking outdoors at a restaurant that offers food and drinks.

“In light of recent spikes throughout California and right here in Los Angeles County, the City of Duarte wants all residents to wear face coverings when leaving home,” Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Urias said in a statement.

Several other Southern California cities have also established fines for not wearing masks, including Glendale, West Hollywood, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach and Costa Mesa.

Meanwhile, Pasadena is rolling out a campaign after several complaints that people are going about unmasked around the Rose Bowl. The city was also forced to shut down its disc golf course at Hahamongna Park again after reports of a large disc golf tournament this weekend.

The disc golf course at Hahamongna Park is CLOSED AGAIN due to a tournament that took place over the weekend in blatant disregard of posted rules and COVID-19 protocols. Disc golf baskets are being removed today and closure signage will be posted tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7rOnqNqIwS — City of Pasadena (@PasadenaGov) July 27, 2020

City officials are being put up around the Rose Bowl, the Aquatics Center and City Hall, and business cards are being handed out to remind people of the mask mandate in Old Town Pasadena and in the playhouse district.