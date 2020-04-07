MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — The city of Manhattan Beach is cracking down on violations of social distancing.
The beachside city says it issued 129 citations for violations and shut down four construction sites for violations of social distancing. Manhattan Beach last week announced a zero tolerance policy on social distancing.
“It is imperative that we continue to remind our community in the strongest possible terms that social distancing requirements must be followed,” Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery said in a statement. “Those who are not taking this seriously will be cited. Social distancing is a crucial step that will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The Manhattan Beach City Council passed an urgency ordinance on March 25 requiring residents, visitors and businesses to adhere to social distancing requirements of maintaining a distance of six feet from other people as recommended by the state and county, and banning gatherings of two or more people. The ordinance included essential workers, such as construction workers.
An emergency order issued on April 3 said the city would move forward with a maximum enforcement effort and a zero tolerance approach to social distancing.
Manhattan Beach is famous for its outdoor, beach lifestyle and is home to the Manhattan Beach Pier and a large stretch of The Strand.
Municipalities are increasingly cracking down on safety violations related to to the coronavirus outbreak. Riverside County says it will now issue fines if people violate its mandate on wearing face coverings.