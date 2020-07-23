GLENDALE (CBSLA) – In its effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the city of Glendale this week instituted steep fines for those not wearing a mask.

The Glendale City Council Tuesday approved a $400 citation for people out in public not wearing a mask.

A second violation will come with a $1,000 fine, while a third will carry a $2,000 fine.

There are a few exemptions. If you are outdoors, either alone or with members of your household, you can lower your mask, but must still keep it visible in case others get close, defined as being within 30 feet. Children under the age of 2 or children with breathing problems are exempted from the mandate.

Glendale first instituted a public mask requirement back in early April.

Manhattan Beach last week announced it would begin fining people $100 for not wearing masks.

Earlier this month, the cities of both West Hollywood and Santa Monica announced they would give out citations for people not wearing masks. In West Hollywood, a first-time violation comes with a $250 fine, with a $1,000 fine for a second offense.

In Santa Monica there is a $100 fine for a first violation, $250 for a second violation and $500 for a third violation.

Back in April, Beverly Hills announced that anyone not wearing a mask could be hit with a fine of up to $1,000.