



– Troubled former mixed martial arts fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to a year in jail for smashing a large marble table at his girlfriend’s La Habra home and violating a protective order to stay away from her, according to court records.

Miller, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony count of vandalism and a misdemeanor count of violating a protective stay-away order.

Miller has been in custody since his arrest Oct. 19 for smashing the table and punching holes in and removing doors from the home and derailing the garage door, according to prosecutors.

In September of 2017, Miller pleaded guilty to beating the same girlfriend. He was sentenced to 124 days in jail and released with credit for time served, according to court records. This came after he had been acquitted by a jury in February 2017 of domestic violence against a former girlfriend.

In April of 2017, he reached a plea deal prosecutors on multiple other charges.

Miller was arrested again in January 2018 when Miller was found to be in possession of a bulletproof vest and various other weapons such as nun chucks, various knives, a machete, an axe, a samurai sword and replica assault weapons, according to a probation officer’s report. Police also found human growth hormone and various other performance enhancing drugs apparently obtained without a prescription.

Miller’s run-ins with the law go back years.

Miller has been linked to previous conflicts including being found running naked through a Mission Viejo church and setting off fire extinguishers, for which he was charged with vandalism, but that charge was dismissed; a standoff with deputies trying to serve an arrest warrant at his Mission Viejo home, during which he tweeted live; assaulting a deputy investigating a disturbance report, and spray-painting graffiti on the wall of a Lake Forest tattoo parlor.

Miller was a well-regarded championship MMA fighter who battled Georges St.-Pierre, considered one of the all-time greats, to a near standstill and defeated another great, Robbie Lawler. He was kicked out of the MMA following the domestic violence charges.

