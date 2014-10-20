MMA Fighter Pleads Not Guilty In Live-Tweeted Standoff With Deputies

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Mixed martial arts fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller pleaded not guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest in connection with a standoff with deputies he live-tweeted earlier this month.

Miller was ordered to return to the Santa Ana courthouse Dec. 1 for a pretrial hearing.

Miller was declared a fugitive Sept. 8 when he failed to show up for a hearing in a domestic violence and stalking case. Sheriff’s deputies showed up at his Mission Viejo home Oct. 9 with an arrest warrant.

Miller opened the door for deputies that day but ran back inside and refused to come out. About 2:15 p.m., SWAT officers placed a device on his door that blew off the locks, prompting Miller to surrender.

He posted bail and was released Oct. 16.

During the standoff, Miller tweeted a play-by-play of what deputies were doing outside his home.

“They just threw a phone box threw a plate glass window” said one tweet. “OCSD You will pay for the damage to my home,” another said.

At one point, Miller tweeted out his home address to his followers, inviting them to watch the standoff live.

Aside from a charge of resisting arrest, Miller still faces two counts of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and stalking, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of violating a protective order, court records show.

Court records show Miller’s $200,000 bond in the initial case was forfeited Sept. 8.

Miller, 33, had vandalism charges against him dismissed Nov. 21, 2012, but found himself in trouble with the law again for the domestic-violence case in August 2013.

In August 2012, he was charged with breaking at least one picture frame and damaging a propane tank and other items while spray-painting inside Mission Hills Church, causing at least $400 in damage.

The church’s pastor told authorities he found Miller nude except for a cloth wrapped around him and books and CDs scattered around the church, along with broken picture frames and fire extinguisher dust on the first and second floors.

(©2014 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)