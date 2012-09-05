Mixed Martial Arts Fighter Found Nude In Mission Viejo Church Charged With Vandalism

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A mixed martial arts fighter who was found nude in a Mission Viejo church he allegedly rampaged last month was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor vandalism.
Jason “Mayhem” Miller, 31, was arrested Aug. 13 at Mission Hills Church on Alicia Parkway.
The church’s pastor told police he found books and CDs scattered throughout the church, broken picture frames and fire extinguisher dust on the first and second floors, said Jim Amormino from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Miller, an Ultimate Fighting Championship competitor known to train in Orange County, was found without clothes on, Amormino said.
Miller also damaged a propane tank and spray-painted inside the church, according to spokeswoman Farrah Emami of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
He’s accused of causing at least $400 in damage.
Miller’s due in court Nov. 21.
(©2012 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)
One Comment