OC Sheriff: Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller Found Naked After Rampage Through Mission Viejo Church

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say mixed martial arts fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller was in the nude when he broke into a Mission Viejo church and set off fire extinguishers.
Miller, 31, is under medical evaluation in an Orange County jail after his arrest Monday morning at Mission Hills Church, 24162 Alicia Parkway, Orange County sheriff’s spokesman Jim Amormino said.
The church’s pastor called deputies about 9 a.m. to report he had arrived to find books and CDs scattered throughout the church, broken picture frames and fire extinguisher dust on the first and second floors, Amormino said.
Miller, who was an Ultimate Fighting Championship competitor and has been known to train in Orange County, was found on the second floor without any clothes on, Amormino said.
Miller was booked on suspicion of burglary.
