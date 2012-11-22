Vandalism Charge Dismissed For MMA Fighter Found Naked In Church

November 22, 2012 3:15 PM
SANTA ANA (AP) — A misdemeanor vandalism charge has been dismissed against mixed martial arts fighter and reality show host Jason “Mayhem” Miller, who was found naked in a Southern California church in August.

Court records show that the 31-year-old Miller had the charge dismissed at a hearing Wednesday.

Miller was found nude at Mission Hills Church in Mission Viejo three months ago by a pastor who called authorities when he found books and CDs that were strewn about and missing boards from a previously broken window.

Orange County prosecutors said Miller was accused of breaking at least one picture frame, spray-painting inside the church and damaging a propane tank and other items.

Miller, who has fought for several organizations including the UFC, hosted the MTV show “Bully Beatdown.”

