MMA Fighter ‘Mayhem’ Miller Surrenders After Standoff At Mission Viejo Home

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA.com) — A mixed martial arts fighter surrendered following an hours-long standoff with SWAT officers at his Mission Viejo home Thursday, authorities said.

The incident began when Orange County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to take Jason “Mayhem” Miller into custody on an arrest warrant in a domestic violence and stalking case around 10 a.m., according to a Sheriff’s spokesperson.

When deputies tried to take Miller into custody, he ran back into his home and has refused to come out, authorities said.

Miller surrendered in back of the residence and was in custody shortly after 2:10 p.m., a Sheriff’s spokesperson said. He was seen sporting a pink Mohawk-style haircut as deputies took him into custody.

No known hostages were involved, according to deputies.

Miller’s verified account on Twitter posted several tweets of the incident, including one in which Miller claims “They tryna to murder me. I just want a peaceful solution.”

now the broke my window with some box with a phone in it, and AR-15s. THEY ARE TERRIFIED, and they have all the guns. Scaring my hotdog. — mayhem miller (@mayhemmiller) October 9, 2014

i now see a literal Armored Personal Carrier pulling up. They tryna to murder me. I just want a peaceful solution. — mayhem miller (@mayhemmiller) October 9, 2014

I WISH YOU NO HARM. I respect the Police, but this is overkill, for something that would be settled with one piece of paperwork from OCBAIL — mayhem miller (@mayhemmiller) October 9, 2014

Miller also appeared to tweet out his own personal address for those spectators who may be interested in watching “this drama unfold” first-hand.

if you would like to see this drama unfold, please, come to 26262 Avenida Calidad, Mission Viejo, CA 92691. — mayhem miller (@mayhemmiller) October 9, 2014

His final tweet before being taken into custody suggested there may have been some damage to Miller’s house during the barricade.

@OCSD You will pay for the damage to my home. — mayhem miller (@mayhemmiller) October 9, 2014

The 33-year-old Miller has had previous run-ins with the law, including an arrest in Aug. 2012 after he allegedly burglarized a Mission Viejo church and set off the building’s fire extinguishers.

In addition to his Ultimate Fighting Championship career, Miller was the host of MTV’s reality show “Bully Beatdown” until the show was canceled in 2011.

