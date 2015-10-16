MMA Fighter ‘Mayhem’ Miller Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Officer At OC Home

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA.com) — A 34-year-old mixed martial arts fighter was arrested Friday following a confrontation with a sheriff’s deputy in Mission Viejo.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Jason Nicholas Miller — also known as “Mayhem Miller” — was arrested around 1:30 a.m. at his home located in the 26000 block of Avenida Calidad.

Deputies were sent to Miller’s home for report of a disturbance.

Upon their arrival, authorities heard sounds of a woman screaming from inside the home.

“Preliminary information is that he was involved in some type of altercation with two females at the residence, but she has been uncooperative,” explained Lt. Jeff Hallock.

As deputies entered the side yard, Miller confronted them in an aggressive manner.

“Miller threw a ceramic tile at deputies and threatened them with a large fire extinguisher and metal pole as he retreated towards the backyard,” Hallock added.

Authorities deployed a Taser following an eight minute struggle with Miller.

If you recall, this has not been the first time he has been arrested.

On Oct. 9, 2014, authorities arrested Miller following an hours-long standoff with SWAT officers at his home.

According to deputies, Miller is being held on $50,000 bail at the Orange County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.