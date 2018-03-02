CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) – A student was arrested Thursday on allegations he threatened to commit a shooting at his Chino Hills middle school, the second such threat this week against a school in Chino Hills.

The 12-year-old boy was taken into custody after he was overheard by several peers at Robert O. Townsend Junior High claiming he was going to “shoot up the school,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports.

The claims were reported to deputies after school got out Thursday. Investigators interviewed witnesses and family members “who believed the student would carry out the threat,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The boy was eventually arrested at his home on one count of criminal threats. He was booked into San Bernardino County juvenile detention.

This is the latest in a slew of similar arrests across the Southland following last month’s Florida school shooting.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old Culver City High School student was arrested on allegations of making threats, and a gun that was found in his home was turned over to investigators.

A 19-year-old Chino man was arrested Tuesday after police say he made threats to “shoot up” his former school, Ruben S. Ayala High in Chino Hills.

On Feb. 23, the private Harvard-Westlake School closed its two campuses in Studio City and Beverly Glen after a former student — believed to be ex-NFL lineman Jonathan Martin — posted a disturbing message on Instagram that named the school. Martin was detained by Los Angeles police and checked into a mental health facility.

A student was arrested in a school shooting plot in South Whittier Feb. 16 after a stash of guns were found at his home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. His 28-year-old brother, an Army veteran, was also arrested.

Two Long Beach high school students were separately arrested Feb. 21, accused of making threats to commit shootings at their schools.

On Feb. 22, a 14-year-old eighth-grader at a Long Beach K-8 school was arrested for allegedly threatening school officials. He was taken into custody at the Tincher Prepatory School.

A 15-year-old freshman student was also arrested Feb. 22 in connection with an alleged shooting threat that forced the lockdown of a Santa Clarita school.

A 27-year-old Norco man was arrested Feb. 20 for a threat against a local college campus. A cache of weapons were found at his home, Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies said.

On Feb. 22, two guns were found at the home of a 16-year-old high school student in the east San Bernardino County community of Yucca Valley who is accused of making shooting threats against his school.