CASTAIC (CBSLA) – A 15-year-old student has been detained in connection with an alleged shooting threat that forced the lockdown of a Santa Clarita school Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported just after noon that the 15-year-old boy had been taken into custody in connection with the threat against Santa Clarita Valley International School (SCVi).

The sheriff’s department told CBS2 that deputies were called to the school at around 8:45 a.m. after one student reportedly told another that he was going to shoot up the school. It was unclear if the threat was made in person or on social medial.

In response, the school was placed on lockdown for several hours. The lockdown was lifted around noon.

It was not disclosed what charges the student might face or the exact nature of the threats.

SCVi is a K-12 charter school.

During the lockdown, the school wrote on its website: “The SCVi leadership team has locked down the site because of an unconfirmed threat we received this morning. The Sheriff’s Department was immediately notified and deputies are at SCVi.”

This is the latest in a series of student arrests across the Southland this week linked to similar threats.

A student was arrested in a school shooting plot in South Whittier last Friday after a stash of guns were found at his home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Two Long Beach students were arrested Wednesday, separately accused of making threats to commit shootings at their schools.

A 27-year-old Norco man was arrested Monday for a threat against a local college campus. A cache of weapons were found at his home, Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies said.

It all comes in the wake of Florida’s deadly school shooting last week which left 17 people dead.