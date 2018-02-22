LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Two students have been arrested over allegations they made violent threats against Long Beach schools, police reported Wednesday, while a third was arrested for posting a threat against a school in the City of Industry.

The Long Beach arrests were made after police investigated threats against three schools: Long Beach Millikan High, Wilson High and Long Beach Polytechnic High.

According to Long Beach police, the threat against Millikan was discovered at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a school resource officer was notified by staff of a potential threat made by a 15-year-old freshman boy. The student had been overheard making the threat by his classmates, police said.

Following an investigation, he was arrested on one count of criminal threats.

At around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 16-year-old junior boy who attends Wilson was detained for “making threats to harm others at the school,” police said. He was also charged with one count of criminal threats.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, police investigating a shooting threat at Polytechnic High that they determined not to be credible. No arrests were made in that case.

Early Thursday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a student had been arrested for posting a shooting threat to Snapchat against William Workman High School in the City of Industry. The threat read, “Workman Lobos, don’t go to school tomorrow. School shooting threat, spread the word. Finna die tomorrow.”

The suspect admitted to investigators that it was a joke, LASD said. He was also arrested for making criminal threats.

This comes after authorities last week thwarted a potential shooting plot at El Camino High School in South Whittier and arrested a 17-year-old student and his 28-year-old brother, an Army veteran. Deputies found a stash of weapons and ammo in their Norwalk home.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s department said it had investigated 19 threats of school violence since last week’s mass shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.