YUCCA VALLEY (CBSLA) – Two guns were found at the home of a high school student in the east San Bernardino County community of Yucca Valley who is accused of making shooting threats against his school.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday afternoon after San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies received reports that he had threated a shooting at Yucca Valley High School.

After confirming with several of his peers that he had made the threats, deputies raided the boy’s home, where they found two guns, police said. It was unclear if the guns were loaded and who they were registered to.

The teen was then booked into Juvenile Hall on one count of criminal threats.

This marks the latest in a series of similar arrests across the Southland in the wake of last week’s Florida school shooting.

On Friday, the Harvard-Westlake School closed its Studio City campus after a former student reportedly posted a threat on social media.

A student was arrested in a school shooting plot in South Whittier Feb. 16 after a stash of guns were found at his home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. His 28-year-old brother, an Army veteran, was also arrested.

Two Long Beach high school students were separately arrested Wednesday, accused of making threats to commit shootings at their schools. On Thursday, a 14-year-old eighth-grader at a Long Beach K-8 school was arrested for allegedly threatening school officials. He was taken into custody at the Tincher Prepatory School.

A 15-year-old freshman student was arrested Thursday in connection with an alleged shooting threat that forced the lockdown of a Santa Clarita school.

A 27-year-old Norco man was arrested Monday for a threat against a local college campus. A cache of weapons were found at his home, Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies said.