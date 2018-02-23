STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – The Harvard-Westlake School’s Studio City campus was closed Friday after police said a former student posted a threat on social media.

The closure of the private high school was announced in message sent out to parents on the school’s emergency notification system Friday morning, in what officials termed a “security threat.”

Los Angeles police told CBS2 it was due to a former student, now an adult, who made threats in an Instagram post Thursday. He allegedly wrote that he had been bullied while attending the school and was planning on taking revenge, police said.

The person in question was not identified and no current students were at risk, police said. It was unclear if the person had been detained.

“We apologize for the short notice; the safety of our students is our highest priority,” the message read. “We will provide more information later today.”

Students who had already arrived at the campus could wait until their parents or guardians could pick them up.

Harvard-Westlake also has a second middle school campus in Holmby Hills, which was expected to remain open Friday.

In the wake of the Florida shooting, there have been a flurry of school shooting threats in the Southland area that have led to multiple arrests.

A student was arrested in a school shooting plot in South Whittier Feb. 16 after a stash of guns were found at his home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. His 28-year-old brother, an Army veteran, was also arrested.

Two Long Beach high school students were separately arrested Wednesday, accused of making threats to commit shootings at their schools. On Thursday, a 14-year-old eighth-grader at a Long Beach K-8 school was arrested for allegedly threatening school officials. He was taken into custody at around noon at the Tincher Prepatory School.

A 15-year-old freshman student was arrested Thursday in connection with an alleged shooting threat that forced the lockdown of a Santa Clarita school.

A 27-year-old Norco man was arrested Monday for a threat against a local college campus. A cache of weapons were found at his home, Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies said.