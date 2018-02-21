SOUTH WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A shooting plot at a high school in South Whittier was thwarted last week, officials said.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday that a student was overheard by a school resource officer Friday threatening to commit a shooting at El Camino High School, located at 14625 Keese Dr.
The officer contacted deputies, who began an investigation which uncovered “weapons and ballistic evidence” at the suspect’s home, LASD said.
The suspect is a 17-year-old boy, according to the Whittier Daily News. A spokesperson for the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District told the Daily News that the boy threatened to go home and bring back a gun following a disagreement with a teacher over his headphones, which are not allowed during class.
It was unclear if the suspect has been arrested, or who purchased or owns the weapons.
A sheriff’s department news conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.