NORCO (CBSLA) – A 27-year-old Norco man was arrested Monday on allegations he threatened to commit a shooting at a local college campus.

Jacob Ryan McBain was taken into custody Monday after Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies found a loaded AR-15, two loaded handguns and a large amount of ammunition in the bedroom of his Norco home, located in the 5000 block of Trail Street.

The investigation began Monday morning when the sheriff’s department received information that McBain had posted several comments to Facebook saying he intended to commit a shooting at a college campus.

The name of the school was not disclosed and the sheriff’s department did not confirm if McBain was a student there.

Following an investigation and a raid at his home, McBain was arrested on charges of making terrorist threats and felon in possession of a firearm.

The FBI, San Bernardino police, the Naval Criminal Investigative Services and Riverside College District Police assisted in the investigation. All are part of the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

McBain’s arrest comes as several high school students were arrested across the Southland on allegations of making similar shooting threats against their schools. A student was arrested in a school shooting plot in South Whittier last Friday after a stash of guns were found at his home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Two Long Beach students were arrested Wednesday, separately accused of making threats to commit shootings at their schools.

It all comes in the wake of Florida’s deadly school shooting last week which left 17 people dead.

McBain was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Anyone with information on the case should call investigators at 951-270-5673.