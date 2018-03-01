CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – A Culver City High School student was arrested Wednesday on allegations of making threats, the latest in a string of student arrests across the Southland in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody at his home and a gun that was found in the home was “voluntarily” turned over to investigators, police said.

The incident began at around 2 p.m. when officer responded to Culver City High on a report that the suspect was overheard by his peers making criminal threats. The nature of the threats were not disclosed.

By the time officers arrived to the school, he had gone home for the day. Officers went to the home, where they interviewed his parents and eventually took the boy into custody.

He was booked into Eastlake Juvenile Hall. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is working to determine whether charges will be filed.

This is the latest in a slew of similar arrests.

A 19-year-old Chino man was arrested Tuesday after police say he made threats to “shoot up” his former school, Ruben S. Ayala High in Chino Hills.

On Feb. 23, the private Harvard-Westlake School closed its two campuses in Studio City and Beverly Glen after a former student — believed to be ex-NFL lineman Jonathan Martin — posted a disturbing message on Instagram that named the school. Martin was detained by Los Angeles police and checked into a mental health facility.

A student was arrested in a school shooting plot in South Whittier Feb. 16 after a stash of guns were found at his home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. His 28-year-old brother, an Army veteran, was also arrested.

Two Long Beach high school students were separately arrested Feb. 21, accused of making threats to commit shootings at their schools.

On Feb. 22, a 14-year-old eighth-grader at a Long Beach K-8 school was arrested for allegedly threatening school officials. He was taken into custody at the Tincher Prepatory School.

A 15-year-old freshman student was also arrested Feb. 22 in connection with an alleged shooting threat that forced the lockdown of a Santa Clarita school.

A 27-year-old Norco man was arrested Feb. 20 for a threat against a local college campus. A cache of weapons were found at his home, Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies said.

On Feb. 22, two guns were found at the home of a 16-year-old high school student in the east San Bernardino County community of Yucca Valley who is accused of making shooting threats against his school.