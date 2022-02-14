LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The unseasonable heat wave that broke several records over the weekend may finally give way to some rain Tuesday.

Temperatures have finally begun to cool Monday, after nearly a week of highs in the upper 80s across Southern California. The heat wave was accompanied by gusty winds in several areas, which fanned brush fires in Azusa, Laguna Beach, and Whittier, where two homes were burned and a third damaged.

The February heat wave also fueled speculation that Sunday’s Super Bowl could be the warmest in history. However, Sunday’s high in Inglewood, where the Super Bowl was played at SoFi Stadium, reached a high of 80 degrees – well short of the record 84 degrees that was recorded in 1973, also in Los Angeles.

Another warm, sunny winter day in Southern CA. Stay hydrated, friends! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/iy6clxBBwq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 13, 2022

But temperatures have already begun to cool across Southern California, and a system already moving its way down the west coast could bring some showers and strong winds to the region. Highs on Tuesday could drop by as much as 20 degrees in some areas, according to CBS2’s Amber Lee.

Here's the storm that will pass through #SoCal on Tuesday, albeit in a weaker state, and bring a few showers along with strong winds to our area. https://t.co/pqs0id6yvK — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 14, 2022

The incoming weather system could also bring more gusty winds to Southern California’s deserts. A wind advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday for the San Bernardino County mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, and across the Coachella Valley. The area’s mountains could also see snow at elevations as low as 4,000 to 5,000 feet.

The turn in temperatures will be welcomed by Rams fans celebrating the team’s Super Bowl win. The team announced Monday it would host a victory parade Wednesday from the Shrine Auditorium to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, which will also be the site of a rally.