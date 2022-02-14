LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams have scheduled their Super Bowl victory parade for Wednesday.
Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said Monday a Super Bowl victory parade will be held Wednesday, although a time has not yet been determined.
Demoff said the parade will start at the Shrine Auditorium and end at L.A. Memorial Coliseum, where a rally will be held in the peristyle-end plaza outside the stadium.
The exact route of the parade was not immediately released.
In 2020, the Lakers won the NBA title and the Dodgers won the World Series, but both were denied victory parades because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a 23-20 thriller Sunday.
